 'Modi Must Step Aside...Not Wait To Be Pushed Out': BJPs' Subramanian Swamy On Saffron Party's Performance In Lok Sabha Election 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Modi Must Step Aside...Not Wait To Be Pushed Out': BJPs' Subramanian Swamy On Saffron Party's Performance In Lok Sabha Election 2024

'Modi Must Step Aside...Not Wait To Be Pushed Out': BJPs' Subramanian Swamy On Saffron Party's Performance In Lok Sabha Election 2024

It is believed that Nitish Kumar may ditch the BJP to rejoin the INDIA Bloc.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

With uncertainty looming over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's future as the BJP failed to secure the 272-seat mark in the Lok Sabha election, former Union Minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy criticized PM Modi for the party's performance.

Despite the NDA winning over 290 seats, the suspense surrounding PM Modi's third term intensified after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen on the same flight as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. It is believed that Nitish Kumar may ditch the BJP to rejoin the INDIA Bloc. If this happens, and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who congratulated PM Modi after the results were declared, also chooses to switch sides, it will ruin Narendra Modi's chances of becoming PM for a third time.

It is not just external parties that could stop Modi from becoming PM; leaders within the BJP are openly asking Modi to step aside after the party's poor performance this time.

Read Also
'Modi's Dictatorial Mindset Has Put BJP In A Ditch': Subramanian Swamy Blames PM Modi For Saffron...
article-image

BJP veteran Subramanian Swamy criticized Modi on social media, saying, "Modi must step aside since BJP led by him fell below the majority of 272, at or around 240. Any self-respecting leader would resign and not wait to be pushed out."

In another tweet, he wrote, "In the past, e.g., 1989-90, 1998-2004, BJP was in coalition but came to grief and were disasters for BJP. Now again Modi wants to be PM in a coalition, which is after 10 years (2014-2024) of Hindutva. BJP hence should sit in opposition and reduce the I.N.D.I.A government to dust."

Yesterday, on June 4, expressing disappointment over BJP's performance, Swamy said, "My estimate of 220 for BJP, a low estimate, has turned out to be very close to the truth of 237. Had the BJP followed the suggestions I made, they could have achieved 300. Unfortunately, Modi's dictatorial mindset has put the BJP in a ditch from which it now has to climb out."

According to media reports, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has reached Delhi to participate in an NDA meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Modi Must Step Aside...Not Wait To Be Pushed Out': BJPs' Subramanian Swamy On Saffron Party's...

'Modi Must Step Aside...Not Wait To Be Pushed Out': BJPs' Subramanian Swamy On Saffron Party's...

HEY RAM! ULTA PRADESH: Caste Factor Subsumes Temple Atmospherics

HEY RAM! ULTA PRADESH: Caste Factor Subsumes Temple Atmospherics

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected, Maximum Temperature To Go Up To 31°C

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected, Maximum Temperature To Go Up To 31°C

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav & JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar To Reach Delhi On Same Flight To Attend Key INDIA Bloc &...

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav & JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar To Reach Delhi On Same Flight To Attend Key INDIA Bloc &...

Tamil Nadu CM & DMK Chief MK Stalin Leave For Delhi To Attend Crucial INDIA Bloc Meeting

Tamil Nadu CM & DMK Chief MK Stalin Leave For Delhi To Attend Crucial INDIA Bloc Meeting