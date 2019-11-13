'Modi ko ek baar harana hi padega': This schoolgirl is really angry with PM for building schools!

It makes sense when opposition blames the government for inefficient work. But school kids here, in India have started blaming PM Narendra Modi over boring education in India.

Recently, a Gujarati school girl's hilarious video has gone viral on social media where she is ranting about the education system in India as she has to get up early in the morning at 6 AM and then study so many subjects. She was very furious over the man who started schools in this world.