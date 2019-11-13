'Modi ko ek baar harana hi padega': This schoolgirl is really angry with PM for building schools!

It makes sense when opposition blames the government for inefficient work. But school kids here, in India have started blaming PM Narendra Modi over boring education in India.
Recently, a Gujarati school girl's hilarious video has gone viral on social media where she is ranting about the education system in India as she has to get up early in the morning at 6 AM and then study so many subjects. She was very furious over the man who started schools in this world.
The girl also said 'Modi ko ek baar harana hi padega' by the end of the video as she felt he is the one responsible for such timings and schedule of the school.
The video went viral on social media as soon as it was uploaded and Twitterati couldn't help but laugh out loud and warn Modiji. One of them wrote "Mr Modi better be wary, there is a storm brewing "
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)