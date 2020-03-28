'Modi ji please use the power you've been given': Amid lockdown Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi pleads for stranded migrants

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in India, hundreds of migrant workers have been making their way homewards.

With no transportation options available, they have been walking, and at times have been ferried by vehicles that different state governments have provided.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee took to Twitter to criticise the government for not providing support and urged Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to "use the power you have been given to save their lives".

In the video shared by her on Twitter, one person can be heard consoling the man in the frame as he breaks down into tears, reassuring him that he will be able to reach home.

"How can we as a nation just leave thousands of migrant workers to fend for themselves?" wondered Priyanka Gandhi. She mentioned that India had sent flights to various parts of the globe to rescue stranded Indians as the coronavirus epidemic hit.

"We sent planes to bring citizens from Europe, why aren’t we organising transport to take the poorest and most vulnerable amongst us home?" she wrote, adding that these were men women and children walking as far as eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.