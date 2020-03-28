'Modi ji please use the power you've been given': Amid lockdown Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi pleads for stranded migrants

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in India, hundreds of migrant workers have been making their way homewards.
With no transportation options available, they have been walking, and at times have been ferried by vehicles that different state governments have provided.
On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee took to Twitter to criticise the government for not providing support and urged Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to "use the power you have been given to save their lives".
In the video shared by her on Twitter, one person can be heard consoling the man in the frame as he breaks down into tears, reassuring him that he will be able to reach home.
"How can we as a nation just leave thousands of migrant workers to fend for themselves?" wondered Priyanka Gandhi. She mentioned that India had sent flights to various parts of the globe to rescue stranded Indians as the coronavirus epidemic hit.
"We sent planes to bring citizens from Europe, why aren’t we organising transport to take the poorest and most vulnerable amongst us home?" she wrote, adding that these were men women and children walking as far as eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Fellow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter to talk about the issue. He also urged people -- especially Congress workers and leaders -- to support these travellers in whatever way possible.
Sharing pictures, purportedly of these migrants, Gandhi said that the government was responsible for the "terrible" situation.
"The lockdown will devastate our poor and weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the India we love." he had written a day earlier.
Several other Congress leaders too took to social media to criticise what they called a "human tragedy".
"Respected Prime Minister, It is most important to stop this human tragedy. Two pleas: Full ration, half pay. Just food and medicine, Every person should reach home safely," tweeted party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram termed it "another distressing example of the government's unpreparedness".
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had also written to the Prime Minister, urging him to take immediate steps to help the poor migrant labour force, who have been forced to return home on foot.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday changed the rules for assistance under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to allow funds to be utilised to help these migrants.
According to the new rules of the SDRF, provision for temporary accommodation, food, clothing medical cure etc., would be applicable to homeless people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown measures and sheltered in relief camps and other places, a home ministry official said.
