'Modi Is No Vajpayee': BJP's Amit Malviya Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Allegedly Instigating Opposition MPs To Heckle PM Modi

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi sharing the video clip captured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha on the debate on the President's address on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Amit Malviya wrote, "What Balak Buddhi Rahul Gandhi did yesterday is neither surprising nor new. His mother Sonia Gandhi would do the same. to heckle Prime Minister Vajpayee… But Mr Modi is no Vajpayee and Rahul isn’t Sonia either. Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has reduced himself to a caricature…."

The video shared by Malviya shows Rahul Gandhi gesturing to opposition leaders to stand up.

Malviya calls Rahul Gandhi a "dimwit" LoP

Malviya, in another tweet, hit out at Rahul Gandhi for disrupting the House proceedings. "Isn’t it such an irony that Balak Buddhi Rahul Gandhi, who now also doubles up as the LoP, couldn’t rebut even one point made by the Prime Minister… whether it was on NEET, Agniveer, jobs, the economy, or for that matter any other issue. It must be a first that India has such a dimwit as LoP, whose only agenda is to disrupt the House," said Malviya.

"This is the power of a third-term Prime Minister. What he says is with the explicit mandate of the people and remains unchallenged," added the BJP leader.

During PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, which lasted more than 2 hours, opposition MPs continuously raised slogans of 'Give justice to Manipur' and 'We want justice.'

Without taking names, PM Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi and even used the term 'Balak Buddhi' for the Leader of the Opposition.

Rahul Gandhi has come under fire from BJP leaders after many videos surfaced online showing him asking opposition MPs to go to the well of the house to protest against PM Modi.