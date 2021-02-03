Modi greets PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka's 73rd Independence Day

Colombo [Sri Lanka]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the Independence Day of Sri Lanka -- which will be celebrated on February 4.

According to a statement released by the High Commission of India in Colombo, PM Modi reiterated the shared deep-rooted millennia-old ties based on shared linguistic, religious and cultural traditions.

"He underlined the cooperation between the two nations over the past year, including in the joint fight against the COVID19 pandemic. He further wished that the strong ties between the two nations would be further cemented in the years to come, and contribute to the progress and common prosperity of our peoples," the statement read.