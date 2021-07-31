Modi govt yet to deny using Pegasus for any reason: Congress

New Delhi

The Congress on Saturday said the Modi government is yet to deny using Pegasus spyware for any reason, wondering the reason for its vagueness be it used it on citizens instead of terrorists.

Party senior spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked a blunt question: “Modiji, why didn’t you use Pegasus against terrorists even while there were 316 terror attacks since 2017.”

He said the BJP government must answer: “Could some of these have been averted if the Modi government used the spyware against terrorists instead of citizens?”

The Congress leader said the French government ordered a probe and found proof of Pegasus used to hack phones of its citizens, putting its national security first. What is the Modi government doing, he asked. The French probe is the proof the Israeli spyware was used to hack phones, he said. Singhvi said the Congress has been, therefore, demanding whole of the past week there must be a judicial probe headed by the SC in India.

He said while France’s national security agency confirms an Amnesty International report, whereas the ruling BJP suggests banning Amnesty International for “defaming India”. He asked: “What is the BJP so afraid of? Why is the government afraid of questions?”