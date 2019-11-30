Modi govt will end up creating many records of historic downfalls, says Akhilesh Yadav

The tweet by the Samajwadi Party supremo came a day after India's second quarter GDP growth registered a sharp decline to 4.5 per cent, the lowest in over six years, and close on the heels of a failed overnight bid to install a BJP-led government in Maharashtra with help of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.

The GDP rate registered a fall amid slump in manufacturing, consumer demand and private investment.

The Gross Domestic Product expansion rate moderated from five per cent recorded in April-June 2019 and was much weaker than the seven per cent growth registered during July-September 2018, revealed official data released on Friday.

The major factor behind the the GDP fall was slump in the manufacturing sector by one per cent.