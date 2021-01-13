'Modi govt was not embarrassed by...': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre as farmers’ plan for Republic Day tractor rally face obstacles

But such an event might not materialise. The Supreme Court has issued notice on an application filed by the Centre through Delhi police seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.

Reacting to the same, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Centre. "The Modi government was not embarrassed by the martyrdom of more than 60 farmers but they are embarrassed by the tractor rally!" he tweeted in Hindi.