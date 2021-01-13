'Modi govt was not embarrassed by...': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre as farmers’ plan for Republic Day tractor rally face obstacles

Since the end of November 2020, thousands of farmers have remained parked at Delhi's borders, protesting against three contentious farm laws. Multiple rounds of talks with the Centre have failed to provide concrete results, as the protesters remain adamant that the laws be repealed. As the deadlock continues, the farmers have announced their intention to amplify the protests with a tractor rally on Republic Day.
But such an event might not materialise. The Supreme Court has issued notice on an application filed by the Centre through Delhi police seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.
Reacting to the same, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Centre. "The Modi government was not embarrassed by the martyrdom of more than 60 farmers but they are embarrassed by the tractor rally!" he tweeted in Hindi.
As most people will recall, on January 26 every year, there is a massive parade held in the national capital - with participation from people across the country. And this year, if the protesting farmers get their way, this will be followed by a tractor rally. Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh had said earlier that their proposed parade will be called "Kisan Parade" and it will be be held after the Republic Day parade - from from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital.
On Tuesday, while hearing a slew of petitions pertaining to the farm laws and the ongoing protests, the SC had put a temporary halt to the implementation of the new laws, forming a committee to help solve the deadlock.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)