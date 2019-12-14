'Modi govt shatters Constitution everyday': Sonia Gandhi launches a scathing attack

Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of dividing the country and said that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act will destroy the soul of India.

Addressing the Bharat Bachao Rally at the Ramlila maidan here, Sonia Gandhi said, "They brought CAA, it will destroy and shatter the soul of India."

She also accused the Modi government of not respecting Parliament and constitutional institutions.

"This government has no respect for Parliament and no respect for the institutions. Their only agenda is to divide the people and make them fight," she alleged.