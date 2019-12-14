'Modi govt shatters Constitution everyday': Sonia Gandhi launches a scathing attack

Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of dividing the country and said that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act will destroy the soul of India.
Addressing the Bharat Bachao Rally at the Ramlila maidan here, Sonia Gandhi said, "They brought CAA, it will destroy and shatter the soul of India."
She also accused the Modi government of not respecting Parliament and constitutional institutions.
"This government has no respect for Parliament and no respect for the institutions. Their only agenda is to divide the people and make them fight," she alleged.
Slamming the government for revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, that gave a special status to the erstwhile state and bifurcating it into two Union territories and for bringing the CAA, she said, "Now such a time has come that they change a law and change the status of a state. Everyday the Constitution is being shattered."
Highlighting the role of freedom fighters in the freedom struggle, she said that they fought for this country and its Constitution.
"And it is being destroyed now. But Congress will stand with all," she said.
She also questioned why the Navratna companies of the central government were being sold and to whom they were being sold?
She pointed out that now people fear putting money in banks and the condition of the farmers across the country was very disturbing.
"To save democracy we are ready to give any sacrifice and to save Constitution we are ready to struggle," she said, adding, "Congress will not now bow down and it will fight till last breath to save democracy and Constitution."
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also slammed the government over the economic crisis and accused it of failing to fulfil the promises it made to the youths and the farmers.
He lambasted the government over the economic crisis and said, "They said that the Indian economy will become $5 trillion economy by 2024 and two crore employment to youths every year."
"Now all this has proved false and it has been proved that they lied to the nation," the former Prime Minister said.
