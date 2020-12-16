Modi govt 'selling' Indian Railways to Adani? PIB refutes Priyanka Gandhi's claim as 'misleading'

However, the fact-checking wing of the central government's media outlet Press Information Bureau (PIB), on this day, condemned the allegations made by Priyanka Gandhi and said that the claims made by the Congress leader were 'misleading'.

PIB explained that the clip only shows a commercial advertisement, which contributes to improving the 'non-rental revenue' of the Indian Railways. Therefore, the claim that the government has installed the stamp of a private company on Indian Railways is 'misleading'.

"Claim: A video is being circulated on #Facebook which claims that the government has installed the stamp of a private company on the Indian Railways.

#PIBFactCheck: This claim is misleading. It is only a commercial advertisement intended to improve 'non-rental revenue' only," tweeted the official handle of the PIB Fact Check in Hindi.