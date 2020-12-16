Modi govt 'selling' Indian Railways to Adani? PIB refutes Priyanka Gandhi's claim as 'misleading'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday landed herself in a soup while trying to slam the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over the alleged privatisation of Indian Railways.
Sharing a video on Facebook which portrays an Adani Wilmar branding on what appears to be an Indian Railways rolling stock, the Congress leader had alleged that "a large portion of railways" will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "billionaire friends".
However, the fact-checking wing of the central government's media outlet Press Information Bureau (PIB), on this day, condemned the allegations made by Priyanka Gandhi and said that the claims made by the Congress leader were 'misleading'.
PIB explained that the clip only shows a commercial advertisement, which contributes to improving the 'non-rental revenue' of the Indian Railways. Therefore, the claim that the government has installed the stamp of a private company on Indian Railways is 'misleading'.
"Claim: A video is being circulated on #Facebook which claims that the government has installed the stamp of a private company on the Indian Railways.
#PIBFactCheck: This claim is misleading. It is only a commercial advertisement intended to improve 'non-rental revenue' only," tweeted the official handle of the PIB Fact Check in Hindi.
Priyanka had shared the 45-second clip on Facebook, which showed the Adani Wilmar stamp on Indian Railways.
Along with the clip, the Congress leader wrote, “The Indian Railway which was made by millions of people of the country with their hard work, the BJP government has put a stamp of its billionaire friend Adani on it. Tomorrow, a large portion of railways will go to Modi Ji's billionaire friends. Farmers of the country are fighting to stop farming and farmers from going into the hands of Modi ji's billionaire friends.”
Congress leader Hardik Patel had also shared the video from his account. However, in his post, he had mentioned that it was a commercial advertisement. It is unclear exactly how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, even after that, ended up making the elementary error in her rush to criticise the central government.
