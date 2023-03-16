'Modi govt scared of questions on Adani, trying to distract': Rahul's rebuttal on 'anti-India' speech accusations by BJP

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, addressing a Press conference on Thursday, said the Modi government is scared of answering the questions on the issue of Adani-hindenburg report, and thus, is distracting people from the discussion by accusing him of making anti-india comments in the UK.

"I went to Parliament this morning with the idea of putting what I feel on the floor of the house. Four ministers have raised allegations against me in Parliament House. It is my right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the house," Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP said he requested the speaker to give him time to speak in the Parliament but the speaker just 'smiled'.

"I requested the speaker today. I went to his chamber and I said look I would very much like to speak. I told him that people from the BJP have made allegations against me and as a member of parliament it is my right to speak. He was non-committal. In his way, he smiled. But I am hopeful that I will be allowed to speak tomorrow," Gandhi said.

He then went on to reiterate his allegations against the Prime Minister which he had raised during his last speech in the parliament session.