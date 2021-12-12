'Modi govt is working for select industrialist friends': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Jaipur rally

Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

"Today's government at the Centre is only about lies. This government is working for a few industrialists. The amount of money they spend on advertisements, why don't they give it to the farmers?," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

"You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 1000, mustard oil costs around Rs 200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are rising, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra charged that the BJP government is selling what her party built in 70 years.

She said that when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people.

"It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation," she said while addressing a national level rally against inflation in Jaipur.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:16 PM IST