Modi elbows Nitish out of BJP posters

PATNA: JDU national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is conspicuous by his absence in the BJP poll posters.

PM Modi is the centrepiece of the posters with the slogan ‘BJP hai to Bharosa Hai’ sending out a loud and emphatic message that the party is banking entirely on PM Modi’s popularity.

In full front-page advertisements inserted in the newspapers, too, PM Modi towering figure hovers over the BJP poll pledge to generate jobs for 19 lakh people and the promise of free anti-Corona vaccine, if the party is re-elected.