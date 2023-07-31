'Modi Anxious About Losing 2024, Looking For Refuge Abroad': Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad On Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anxious about the possibility of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and is seeking refuge abroad.

Prasad made this statement in response to Modi's recent "Quit India" jibe, where the PM accused opposition parties, including the newly formed "INDIA" coalition, of engaging in corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics.

"It is Modi who is planning to quit... This is the reason why he is visiting so many countries. He is looking for a place where he can cool his heels and enjoy pizzas, momos and chowmein," the former Bihar CM said.

The RJD supremo's witty remark was met with peals of laughter, showcasing his legendary ability to lighten up any situation with earthy humor. Despite his ailing health, the septuagenarian made a rare public appearance at an event organised by his elder son and Bihar minister, Tej Pratap Yadav.

