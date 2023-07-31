 'Modi Anxious About Losing 2024, Looking For Refuge Abroad': Lalu Prasad Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Modi Anxious About Losing 2024, Looking For Refuge Abroad': Lalu Prasad Yadav

'Modi Anxious About Losing 2024, Looking For Refuge Abroad': Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Yadav said Narendra Modi is anxious about the possibility of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and is seeking refuge abroad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad On Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anxious about the possibility of losing the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and is seeking refuge abroad.

Prasad made this statement in response to Modi's recent "Quit India" jibe, where the PM accused opposition parties, including the newly formed "INDIA" coalition, of engaging in corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics.

"It is Modi who is planning to quit... This is the reason why he is visiting so many countries. He is looking for a place where he can cool his heels and enjoy pizzas, momos and chowmein," the former Bihar CM said.

The RJD supremo's witty remark was met with peals of laughter, showcasing his legendary ability to lighten up any situation with earthy humor. Despite his ailing health, the septuagenarian made a rare public appearance at an event organised by his elder son and Bihar minister, Tej Pratap Yadav.

Read Also
Land For Jobs Scam: ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹ 6.2 Crore Of Lalu Prasad Yadav And Family
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Haryana Banega Khalistan’: Graffiti Appears Outside SDM Office in Mandi Dabwali, SFJ Claims...

‘Haryana Banega Khalistan’: Graffiti Appears Outside SDM Office in Mandi Dabwali, SFJ Claims...

‘If You Want To Live In India, Vote Only For Modi, Yogi’: RPF Constable Heard Saying After...

‘If You Want To Live In India, Vote Only For Modi, Yogi’: RPF Constable Heard Saying After...

Maharashtra: MVA, INDIA Parties To Hold ‘Black-Flags’ Protest Against PM Narendra Modi in Pune...

Maharashtra: MVA, INDIA Parties To Hold ‘Black-Flags’ Protest Against PM Narendra Modi in Pune...

'Modi Anxious About Losing 2024, Looking For Refuge Abroad': Lalu Prasad Yadav

'Modi Anxious About Losing 2024, Looking For Refuge Abroad': Lalu Prasad Yadav

UP News: BJP Changes Strategy In West; Gives Preference To Other Communities, Ignores Jats

UP News: BJP Changes Strategy In West; Gives Preference To Other Communities, Ignores Jats