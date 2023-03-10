Modi-Albanese talks: India- Australia sign agreements, agree on economical cooperation

India and Australian are looking at firming up the ambitious comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) by 2023 and that progress has been made on a migration and mobility pact that will benefit students and professionals, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday after talks on a range of issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and Australia signed agreements

The two sides inked four agreements providing for cooperation in areas of sports, innovation, audio-visual production and solar power following the talks between the two leaders, which covered a range of regional and global issues of importance, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said. The two leaders discussed the strategic convergence and common interests between the two countries including in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi described the security cooperation as an important pillar of the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and said he and Albanese had a detailed discussion on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed by the two sides last year has opened up better opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries and "our teams are also working on the CECA," he said.

Prime ministers link up to focus on Clean energy, trade and Investment

The discussions were focused on boosting cooperation in clean energy, trade and investment, defence and security, critical minerals, migration and mobility, supply chains, education, culture and sports.

Asked whether the Adani-Hindenburg issue was raised by the Australian side, Kwatra said it was not raised.

Albanese said Modi and he agreed on concluding the India-Australia CECA. "I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year," he said. The "transformational deal" will realise the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new employment opportunities and raising living standards for the people of both Australia and India, said the Australian prime minister.

Modi said there were discussions on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region and enhancing mutual defence and security cooperation.

Modi praises advancements in defence sector

“In the field of defence, we have made remarkable agreements in the last few years, including logistics support for each other's militaries. There is also regular and useful exchange of information between our security agencies, and we discussed further strengthening this," Modi said.

Albanese described his country's relationship with India as "multifaceted" and said he was looking forward to hosting Modi in Australia for the Quad leaders' summit in May and then returning to India in September for the G20 summit.