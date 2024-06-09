Modi 3.0 Swearing-In Ceremony: 5 Gujarat MPs To Take Oath As Ministers

PM Narendra Modi |

Surat: Narendra Modi, the leader of the BJP-led NDA, will take the oath of office as Prime Minister of India on Sunday evening for a third term. This occasion marks a significant moment in Indian politics, with five senior Members of Parliament (MPs) from Gujarat anticipated to be inducted into the Modi 3.0 government. Among the new entrants is Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, who has been a prominent figure in the party, winning the Navsari Lok Sabha seat in South Gujarat with an impressive margin of 7.70 lakh votes.

Other notable MPs from Gujarat expected to join the cabinet include Amit Shah, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Nimuben Bambania, and S. Jayshankar. This selection represents a slight reduction in the number of ministers from Gujarat compared to previous terms.

Both in 2014 and 2019, when Narendra Modi first took the oath as Prime Minister, two cabinet-level and two state-level ministers from Gujarat were also inducted.

During Modi's first term, the cabinet expansion saw two ministers from Gujarat being dropped and three new ministers added, with Mandaviya and Rupala being promoted from state to cabinet level in Modi 2.0. In 2021, Darshana Jardosh, Devusinh Chauhan, and Mahendra Mujpara were made ministers of state.

The third term of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister will operate on a coalition basis. Over the past decade, a total of 13 MPs from Gujarat have held ministerial positions at the Center, with the BJP enjoying an absolute majority government, leading to allies receiving less cabinet space. Despite the reduction, 13 Gujarat MPs have served as ministers in the Modi government across both terms.

Who is CR Paatil?

Chandrakant Raghunath Patil, commonly known as CR Paatil, was born on March 16, 1955, in Pimpri-Akaraut near Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Born into a modest family, he completed his primary education in Maharashtra before moving to South Gujarat for further studies, ultimately studying at ITI in Surat. Paatil is renowned for his role in "Operation Lotus," a strategy to bring Congress members into the BJP.

His political career began in 1989 when he worked with Kashiram Rana in Surat, marking the rise of the BJP in the region. Paatil served as the Chairman of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) from 1995 to 1997 and the Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) from 1998 to 2000. Known for his excellent fund management skills, he has strong ties with industrialists in Surat and Gujarat and served as the Treasurer of BJP for five years.

A Record-Breaking Politician

CR Paatil has held the Navsari Lok Sabha seat since its inception in 2009, winning four consecutive terms. His electoral victories are marked by substantial margins, with the 2019 election highlighting his prominence when he won by a record margin of 6,89,668 votes, the second-highest margin in electoral history. In 2014, he won by a margin of 5,58,116 votes, the third highest in India. In his fourth term, Paatil secured more than 7,70,000 votes, further solidifying his stature within the BJP.

Election Strategy Expert

Paatil is regarded as an 'election specialist' within the BJP, known for his meticulous planning and strategic campaigning. He played a crucial role in the Karnataka assembly elections, where he helped BJP candidates win in traditionally challenging constituencies. His expertise is sought after for election strategies in various states, contributing significantly to the BJP's electoral success.

CR Paatil's Family

Paatil's family includes his mother, wife, three daughters, one son, two brothers, and one sister. Two of his daughters are active in politics in Maharashtra’s Dhulia district, steadily rising in the political arena. His son, Jignesh Paatil, runs an organization called Youth for Gujarat and is the president of the Gujarat Football Association, although he is not directly active in politics.