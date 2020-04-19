Mocked for taking Rs 500 from PM, Dalit woman slams ‘beneficiary shamers’

Earlier this month, the Rural Development Ministry released Rs 500 for women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in accordance with the announcement made last month by the government and has said that there will be staggered withdrawal of money in the light of norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Doordarshan, an autonomous public service broadcaster founded by the Government of India reported the reach of this fund ideally meant for the poor.

But this did not go well with the netizens who instead trolled Doordarshan for broadcasting 'fake poor people' as they did not look 'poor enough'.

Doordarshan's effort also lit the internet with hilarious memes and jokes on the same.