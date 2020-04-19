Mocked for taking Rs 500 from PM, Dalit woman slams ‘beneficiary shamers’

On Saturday, a Dalit woman who became the butt of online jokes for not looking ‘poor enough’, slammed her detractors.
She told a Prasar Bharti reporter: “I want to ask these people, don't poor & Dalits have right to dress properly? These are backward thinking people," she said, hitting out at those who mocked her for not looking "poor enough" to avail Jan Dhan Yojana benefits."
Earlier this month, the Rural Development Ministry released Rs 500 for women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in accordance with the announcement made last month by the government and has said that there will be staggered withdrawal of money in the light of norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Doordarshan, an autonomous public service broadcaster founded by the Government of India reported the reach of this fund ideally meant for the poor.
But this did not go well with the netizens who instead trolled Doordarshan for broadcasting 'fake poor people' as they did not look 'poor enough'.
Doordarshan's effort also lit the internet with hilarious memes and jokes on the same.
