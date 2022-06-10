e-Paper Get App

Mobile internet services suspended in Jaipur tehsil ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The divisional commissioner issued the order to suspend the services stating security threat to the protected people staying and moving in the area.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Mobile internet services have been suspended for 12 hours starting 9 pm on Thursday in Jaipur's Amber tehsil where the Congress and other supporting MLAs are staying ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

The MLAs are staying at Hotel Leela in the teshil since evening after being shifted from Udaipur. They will go to the assembly building for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday morning from this hotel.

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted the order saying, "Internet shutdown in Amber due to fear of paper leak."

