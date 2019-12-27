Mobile Internet services of all providers except BSNL to remain suspended in Lucknow on Dec 27

Lucknow: Mobile Internet services and sms messages of all mobile service providers except BSNL will remain suspended in Lucknow on December 27.

The announcement was made in a notification dated December 26 and undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Furthermore, Internet services will be suspended in several other districts of the state. In Bulandshahar, it will remain suspended till 6:00 am on December 28.