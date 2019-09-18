Mob Lynching? Muslim family was attacked by a mob at Aligarh railway station

Aligarh: A Muslim family, travelling from Kannauj to Aligarh for medical treatment, was attacked by a mob at the Aligarh railway station on Wednesday. The injured were admitted to the J.N. Medical College by the GRP personnel.

According to a GRP spokesman, some passengers were travelling to Aligarh in the Mau-Anand Vihar train when a dispute started leading to violence, when they got off the train. According to victims, around 20-25 people attacked them as they got off the train at the Aligarh station on Wednesday. The men belonged to some organisation as they all had the same type of 'gamcha' (scarves) wrapped around their necks and were carrying identical ID cards, they alleged.