MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, invokes Tamil sentiment

Chennai, November 9: DMK president M K Stalin on Monday wrote to US vice-president elect Kamala Harris in Tamil recalling her links to Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that she would bring more laurels to America during her tenure.

Wishing and greeting her with 'Vanakkam,' Stalin said it was a matter of pride for the state's people that America's first woman vice-president has a link to Tamil Nadu as her mother hailed from the state.

He said he chose to write in Tamil since it would bring more happiness to her, the mother tongue of her mother Shymala Gopalan Harris.

"In order to make you much happier, I have written this letter in Tamil language which is nature incomparable boon and the mother tongue of ours," he said.

Her victory has given the Dravidian movement a sense of confidence, which believed in an egalitarian society and gender equality, he said in the letter, a copy of which was also posted on his Facebook page.

The DMK chief said Harris's victory through hard work and her outlook has proved that a woman with Tamil roots is qualified to govern even the United States of America.

"Let your tenure bring more laurels to America and herald the pride of Tamil heritage to the world," he said adding Tamil Nadu looked forward to her visit.

Stalin said the first female Vice President of the US having roots in Tamil Nadu is "sweet news".

He expressed his happiness over her election and lauded her for her victory.

"One Tamil women can rule even the US has been proved by your outlook and hard work," he told Harris.

Stalin also said that her stint in power would add more fame to the US and also spread the Tamil culture across the world.

Noting that the Dravidian movement was started with the aim of "all for everyone", he said: "The movement has chalked out various plans to promote equality of women and your victory gives further hope to the movement."

Kamala Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan's family hails from Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur District.

The ancestral villages of Kamala Harris on Sunday erupted in joy over the Democrat Senator's elevation and ushered in an early Deepavali with firecrackers and sweets to celebrate her win.

Curiously, Harris was born to a Tamil Iyer/Brahmin mother. The Dravidian movement do not consider Brahmins as a part of them and term them as Aryans.