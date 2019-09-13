MK Stalin slams AIADMK government after fall of hoarding leads to woman's death

Chennai: DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday slammed the AIADMK government over the tragic death of a 23-year-old woman who had died in Chennai after a hoarding allegedly fell over her leading to an accident by a water tanker.

Accusing the government of negligence leading to the death of the woman, Stalin tweeted, "Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers.

The illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family." "How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?", he added.

The deceased identified as Subashree was hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK party allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the woman was on her way back home from her office. She was riding a two-wheeler and was wearing a helmet.

An advertising banner placed on a barrier in the middle of the road fell on her due to which she lost balance. A water tanker hit her in which she received head injury and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital where she died.