MK Stalin, Kanimozhi, Congress pay tribute to M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin and others paid tribute to former CM M Karunanidhi on his 96th birth anniversary. M Karunanidhi, five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who dominated the state's politics for six decades, died on August 7, 2018.

