MK Stalin, Kanimozhi, Congress pay tribute to M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin and others paid tribute to former CM M Karunanidhi on his 96th birth anniversary. M Karunanidhi, five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who dominated the state's politics for six decades, died on August 7, 2018.
While, Congress party took to Twitter and paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. "Today, on his birth anniversary, we honour former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi for his immense contributions to the State and the Nation. He was longest serving CM of the State ranging almost two decades," Congress tweet read.
Many took to Twitter and paid tributes to M. Karunanidhi on his 96th birth anniversary.
M Karunanidhi was born in Thirukkuvalai on June 3, 1924, a small village in Thanjavur District (now Nagapattinam). He was drawn to the Dravidian movement led by reformist leader Periyar EVR as a teen. Karunanidhi quit a flourishing career in movies to devote himself to politics and the Dravidian movement led by Periyar EVR, which he joined soon after it started in 1949.
