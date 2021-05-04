MK Stalin announces frontline worker status for journalists in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister-designate and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that all journalists in Tamil Nadu will be treated as frontline workers.

The journalists will now be eligible for all benefits, including priority vaccination against coronavirus.

Stalin in a tweet stated that all journalists working in newspapers and visual media risk their lives and their work will be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said: "All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives due to rain, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu."