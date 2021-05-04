MK Stalin announces frontline worker status for journalists in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister-designate and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that all journalists in Tamil Nadu will be treated as frontline workers.
The journalists will now be eligible for all benefits, including priority vaccination against coronavirus.
Stalin in a tweet stated that all journalists working in newspapers and visual media risk their lives and their work will be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.
Taking to Twitter, Stalin said: "All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives due to rain, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu."
"Rights of Priority Employees - Privileges will be given to them accordingly," he added.
Earlier, states including Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh have included Journalists in the list of frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced all accredited and yellow card journalists in the state to be included in the list of frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19.
The journalists will now be eligible for all benefits, including priority vaccination against coronavirus.
"Journalists have been taking grave risks in covering the pandemic from the ground, and helping spread awareness on it, for the past more than one year. They need to be protected. Though many states had raised the demand for their inclusion in the frontline workers category, the government of India had so far not responded," said Chief Minister.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)