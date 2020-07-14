Mizoram board to declare MBSE HSSLC Results 2020 soon; check at mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board of School Education will declare MBSE HSSLC Results 2020 soon. According to reports, Mizoram board will declare the results today at 12 noon. Students can check their results on MBSE's official website, mbse.edu.in.

The board secretary Lalthangbika told The Indian Express that, “A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website — mbse.edu.in.”

As per reports, some MBSE class 12 board exams were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were then conducted between 1 and 3 July. The exams, which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 centres across the state simultaneously with Class 10 board compartmental examinations, which were held in 11 centres. A total of 7,026 students had registered for the pending Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science exams earlier in July.

Steps to check Mizoram HSSLC result 2020:

Step 1: Visit official website, mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on Link for Mizoram HSSLC Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the website

Step 4: Your MBSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download softcopy PDF for result and keep it for safekeeping