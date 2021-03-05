Mithun Chakraborty likely to join BJP during PM Modi's rally in Kolkata on March 7: Sources

Kolkata: After speculation of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly joining the BJP during the Prime Minister's rally at Brigade Parade Ground, now the BJP sources are saying that actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty will join the saffron camp on March 7 from the same rally.

According to BJP sources, the veteran actor is in touch with the BJP central leadership to join the saffron camp.

“The BJP has lots of plans with the 70-year-old actor. He is in touch with us for a long time and is likely to join the BJP on March 7 at the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground,” mentioned the sources.

Notably, Mithun Chakraborty was the Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling Trinamool Congress. In 2013, he had resigned from Rajya Sabha after his name got allegedly involved in the Sarada chit fund scam.

It is pertinent to mention that last month RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met the veteran actor at his residence in Mumbai. Soon after the meeting, Mithun was heard saying that they had a "spiritual discussion".

Incidentally, no sooner did TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the candidates' list than the sitting MLAs who couldn’t contest the polls got in touch with the saffron camp so that they can defect to the BJP.

Meanwhile, team Modipara campaigned in North Kolkata urging people to join the PM's Brigade rally.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that connecting with people is really important and serving the people is even more important.

“We served tea to the people and urged them to visit Modi’s rally on March 7. BJP has pledged to uplift the status of the people of West Bengal as the ruling Trinamool Congress had broken the social fabric of the state,” mentioned Bagga.