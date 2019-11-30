Mistake happens once but BJP MPs repeat offenders in praising Godse, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said BJP leaders are repeat offenders when it came to praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

The row began after BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur called Godse a patriot during a discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill on November 27, though she denied using the term in a statement made in the Lok Sabha on November 29.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute at the Mahatma's statue in the Phool Bagh area here, Scindia said, "A mistake happens once but BJP MPs are doing this repeatedly. A BJP MP in 2014 had described Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a patriot. Now another MP has said this."