Mission UP 2022: Day after PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi to hit the road in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: After a long gap of over one year, the Congress general secretary and in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Lucknow on Friday. The three-day long visit of Priyanka is said to be important in the wake of coming Assembly polls. She would be meeting the state office-bearers of Congress and district as well as city unit chiefs during her visit. Priyanka may visit some places in the state where atrocities have been committed on poor.

The Congress general secretary will also meet farmer leaders, unemployed youths and other members of the civil society. According to the UP Congress media convener Lalan Kumar, a warm welcome will be given to Priyanka Gandhi on Friday afternoon after her arrival. On Friday, she will meet state committee members, district presidents and kisan leaders of many organizations. On the second day of the visit, she will start her day with meeting block presidents of Amethi and Raebareli districts, after that will talk with competitive exam students who are fighting against recruitment scam. She has also scheduled a meeting with the committee members of Berojgar manch.

Kumar informed that Priyanka Gandhi would also meet with ex MPs, MLAs, district presidents, block pramukh, DDC member and members of frontal organisations.