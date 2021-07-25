Mission 2022: BJP, Congress to bet on bigwigs in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Lucknow: For both the national parties, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress, road to Delhi goes through Uttar Pradesh. To make coming assembly elections in UP more exciting and charged, both BJP and Congress have decided to field big names in the fray. The BJP central leadership has asked all the top leaders to get ready for battle. Until now, these leaders have been members in state’s upper house. As per this formula, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya & Dr Dinesh Sharma, state BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh and Water Resource Minister Mahendra Singh would be contesting assembly polls in 2022.

According to a senior state BJP leader, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath might be fielded from the high profile Ayodhya assembly seat. The sitting legislator from Ayodhya VP Gupta has said that he would be happy to leave this seat for the CM. One of the Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya may contest from Kaushambi district while Dr Dinesh Sharma is likely to get ticket from Lucknow. The state president Swatantra Deo Singh may be fielded from any seat in the Bundelkhand region. The party feels that workers would be energized and charged if the top leaders enter the fray and it will have a positive impact on the results.

Meanwhile, the Congress too has asked its senior-most leaders to be prepared for the contest in the coming assembly polls. The general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi has conveyed the senior leaders that they would be fielded in the coming assembly elections. The UP Congress has prepared a list of all those leaders who have won at least once or twice in the state assembly polls in the last 30 years. All of them would be given ticket this time.

Besides, a large number of senior leaders have also been asked to gear up for the assembly polls. It may be mentioned that in the previous assembly polls of UP, Congress had an electoral alliance with Samajwadi Party and contested on 100 seats. The party had won on seven seats while on 49 seats it was placed second. According to a Congress leader in UP, the party has decided not to forge alliance with any major political party this time. Instead, it would prefer to have an alliance with smaller parties.