Missing MP cop found begging after 15 years

Like any movie scene, two Madhya Pradesh policemen found their former colleague begging on the footpath, who had disappeared around 15 years ago. He was found to be mentally disturbed.

According to the information received here, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratnesh Singh Tomar and his colleague Vijay Bhadoriya were on bypolls duty for the last few days.

On the day of vote counting on November 10, when both of them were passing through Jhansi Road, they noticed a middle-aged beggar shivering in cold on the footpath.

Both the officers stopped their vehicles with the intent to help. Ratnesh gave his shoes to the beggar while Vijay offered him his jacket. They also held some conversations with the beggar.

After the chat, things changed dramatically. While talking to the beggar, the officers realised that he was their former colleague Manish Mishra.

Mishra was a police officer and a good shooter. He had joined the police service in 1999 and had also served as the station in-charge in many parts of the state. During his service in 2005, Mishra lost his mental balance and suddenly disappeared.

Some people who know Mishra told that despite many efforts, he could not be traced. Moreover, his wife had also left him. As per the information received, Mishra was spending his life on the footpath for around 15 years, meeting his ends by begging.

Ratnesh and Vijay tried to remind Mishra of the old days and asked him to come along with them. But founding him reluctant to come with them, they handed over Mishra to a social welfare organisation, where he is being taken care of.

Many members of Mishra's family are in police service, including his sister. His wife is also an official in the judicial service.

Mishra is currently undergoing treatment.