Misplaced priority: Twitter after Tata Projects wins bid to construct new parliament building

Construction giant Tata Projects has won the bid to construct the new Parliament building in Delhi at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore.

The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project. It is expected to be completed in 21 months from the start of construction work. However, a decision on starting the construction work has not been taken yet. As per available information, Tata Projects bid an amount of Rs 861.9 crore. Reportedly the second lowest bid was by Larsen and Toubro at Rs 865 crore.

After Tata Projects won the bid, netizens took to Twitter to express their views. The project received mixed response on social media with some panning government, while some praising it. One user said, "This is when "Modi Government" don't have money for Migrant Workers, Army, Farmers, Students, R&D, Sharing SGST."

While another user said: "Misplaced priority, Besides the jumla govt. Says don't have budget to create new posts. Or to give employment. Thats why this day is being celebrating as."

Here's what netizens had to say: