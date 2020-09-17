Misplaced priority: Twitter after Tata Projects wins bid to construct new parliament building

Construction giant Tata Projects has won the bid to construct the new Parliament building in Delhi at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore.
The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project. It is expected to be completed in 21 months from the start of construction work. However, a decision on starting the construction work has not been taken yet. As per available information, Tata Projects bid an amount of Rs 861.9 crore. Reportedly the second lowest bid was by Larsen and Toubro at Rs 865 crore.
After Tata Projects won the bid, netizens took to Twitter to express their views. The project received mixed response on social media with some panning government, while some praising it. One user said, "This is when "Modi Government" don't have money for Migrant Workers, Army, Farmers, Students, R&D, Sharing SGST."
While another user said: "Misplaced priority, Besides the jumla govt. Says don't have budget to create new posts. Or to give employment. Thats why this day is being celebrating as."
Here's what netizens had to say:
The redevelopment project of Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.
The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the principal agency for creation and maintenance of all government assets, said the new building will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.
More MPs can be accommodated in the new building as the strength of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may increase after delimitation of constituencies. It will have spacious seating arrangements for around 1,400 MPs. The building will be a reinforced cement concrete framed structure.
According to CPWD, the existing parliament building will continue to function during the entire period of execution of the project. Once the new building is built, the existing parliament building will be used for other purposes.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)