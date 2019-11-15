Misogyny Central! GB Pant hostel warden asks female students to 'cook' for him at midnight

A female student from GB Pant University staying at its hostel has complained that the hostel’s warden, who is also a professor at the university, asked her to ‘come and cook’ at midnight. The professor has also been accused of repeatedly calling the student at odd hours.

Dr Salil Tewari, dean, student welfare, Pant University said, “This issue was raised by a girl before the vice-chancellor (VC) at the university disciplinary committee meeting held in October. Since no written complaint was filed by her so no action was taken against the accused”.

The female students raised the issue with the Vice-Chancellor at the university that the professor and teh hostel’s warden was calling the students at night. The professor would keep calling teh students even after the students would disconnect the call.

One of the girls said that one night, the professor wished the student on her birthday through a text and later called saying, “my wife is not home, who will cook, you come.”

The victim has reported the harassment and even provided the texts as proof but the university did not take any strict action against teh accused. An official from the university who did not wish to be named said that the prof4essor who was holding the position as warden at the rime was complaint was removed from the post in October.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya has taken the notice of the allegation and instructed the vice-chancellor to investigate the matter and take strict action against the professor.

The governor further instructed the university to ensure a safe environment for the female students of the university. She has also asked for a report from the VC regarding the management of teh women’s hostel at GB Pant University.

Pant University registrar AP Sharma has said that they will probe the matter as per the directions of Governor and take appropriate action. “We take such incidents seriously. The professor has already been removed from the post of warden. We will ensure that girls studying here don’t face any problems,” he said.