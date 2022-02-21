Misogynistic and sectarian attacks against journalist Rana Ayyub must stop: UN human rights experts

Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist Rana Ayyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, said UN human rights experts Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression and Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

The experts said that Ayyub "continues to be the victim of intensifying attacks and threats online by far-right Hindu nationalist groups". They said the attacks were a result of her "reporting on issues affecting minority Muslims in the country, her criticism of the Government for its handling of the pandemic and her comments on the recent ban on hijabs in schools and colleges in Karnataka".

They further said that Ayyub has been subjected to legal harassment by the Indian authorities in relation to her reporting for a number of years. "On 11 February, for the second time in six months, Ms. Ayyub’s bank account and other assets were frozen in response to seemingly baseless allegations of money laundering and tax fraud, related to her crowd-funding campaigns to provide assistance to those affected by the pandemic. As with many of the spurious and defamatory accusations made against Ms. Ayyub in retaliation for her reporting," the experts said.

“The Government is not only failing in its obligation to protect Ms. Ayyub as a journalist, but through its own investigations of Ms. Ayyub, it is also contributing to and exacerbating her perilous situation. It is imperative that the authorities take urgent measures to protect her from the onslaught of threats and hate online and end the investigation against her," they added.

On Sunday, The Washington Post also came out in support of Ayyub. The Washington Post, along with the Coalition Against Online Violence (Online Violence Response Hub), under the banner of The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership, published a full-page support statement in the newspape. “Almost every day Rana Ayyub faces threats of violence and death. She has been the target of prejudiced investigations and online harassment. Her bank account was frozen over charitable work. Journalists should not fear prosecution and smear campaigns,” it said.

Earlier, Ayyub said the allegations against her are "preposterous, wholly mala fide and belied by record, and is a deliberate misreading of my bank statements". Her statement had come after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached over Rs 1.77 crore worth bank deposits of the journalist in connection with a money laundering probe.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:30 PM IST