Mirzapur Crime Video: Armed Men On Bikes Loot ₹22 Lakh From Axis Bank Cash Van, Guard Killed In Firing

A shocking incident of robbery and murder unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Tuesday. A group of at least four bike-borne people perpetrated the violent crime.

The men opened fire on a security guard, two cashiers, and another person right in front of Axis Bank branch situated in Beltar, Katra Kotwali. The accused then fled with a cash box from the van that was transporting the money. The stolen cash box reportedly contained Rs 22 lakh.

The entire event was captured on CCTV. Tragically, the security guard was killed in the incident while receiving medical treatment. Other three victims remain hospitalised for their injuries.

The footage shows a man approaching the van as the bank employees open the van's rear door by the roadside as the guard stood outside the vehicle. Simultaneously, another accomplice extracts a substantial box from the rear of the vehicle, and all of them swiftly flee the scene.

The wounded guard can be seen lying on the ground, trying to get up. People gathered around eventually rushed the guard to a local hospital. The Superintendent of Police (SP) reportedly said that the assailants had targeted the van with the intent to rob it.

