Miracle that AIADMK government survived: Rajinikanth

When that happened, not many gave Palaniswami's government more than four or five months in power.

Rajinikanth said: "A miracle happened. The government did not fall. Crossing all hurdles, the government is continuing."

"So, a miracle has happened yesterday, is happening today and will happen tomorrow," he quipped, adding that there will be a change of government in the future.

He had earlier announced that he would float his party and contest in all the 234-assembly seats in the state as and when the assembly polls are held.

Recently, Rajinikanth said there exists a quality vacuum in political leadership in the state which was dominated by the AIADMK and DMK parties.