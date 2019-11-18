Miracle that AIADMK government survived: Rajinikanth

Chennai: Tamil movie star Rajinikanth said it was a "miracle" that the AIADMK government, headed by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, has continued to be in power in Tamil Nadu, despite the predictions that it would barely last a few months.
At a musical tribute event for actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan to mark his completion of 60 years in movie world here, Rajinikanth, in a dig, said Palaniswami would not have imagined that he would become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.
When that happened, not many gave Palaniswami's government more than four or five months in power.
Rajinikanth said: "A miracle happened. The government did not fall. Crossing all hurdles, the government is continuing."
"So, a miracle has happened yesterday, is happening today and will happen tomorrow," he quipped, adding that there will be a change of government in the future.
He had earlier announced that he would float his party and contest in all the 234-assembly seats in the state as and when the assembly polls are held.
Recently, Rajinikanth said there exists a quality vacuum in political leadership in the state which was dominated by the AIADMK and DMK parties.
