Mira Bhyander: Diet consultant loses Rs 5 lakhs in KYC fraud, breaks her phone to save further loss

A 56-year-old diet consultant recently lost a huge amount of money in a KYC fraud. The accused induced the victim to download a remote access control application on her phone. Since the accused had control of the victim's phone, the victim was unable to switch off her phone. In a bid to ensure no more money is siphoned from her account, the victim in a desperate measures, broke her phone, but by then, the accused had managed to siphon of Rs 5 lakh from the victim's account.



According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Mira Road. As per the victim, on March 02, around 5 pm, she had received a phone call from an unknown number. "The caller identified himself as one Rahul Agarwal. He claimed to be calling from the telecom company and sought to get the victim's KYC details updated. The accused then induced the victim to download an application on her phone and share her bank account details as well," said a police officer.



He added, "Just as the victim was busy talking to the fraudster, she received a text message stating that Rs 1 lakh got debited from her bank account. Realising that she was being duped, the victim tried to switch off her phone, but was unable to do that since the fraudster had taken remote control access to her phone. The victim then broke her phone to ensure she did not face further loss. She then got in touch with her bank and learnt that the fraudster had siphoned Rs 5 lakh from her account."



The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 06:27 PM IST