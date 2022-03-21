Mira Bhayander: SSC student jumps to death from 13th floor in Kashimira after allegedly caught copying in prelims

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old SSC student ended his life by jumping from the thirteenth floor of a high-rise in Kashimira last week. It is suspected that the incident is related to malpractice in the ongoing prelims ahead of the board exams.

The boy (name withheld) was allegedly caught copying in the prelims by the invigilator on Wednesday, following which he was stopped writing further and his parents were called to the school.

He was later given a fresh question paper. In his statement to the police, the boy’s grandfather stated that he admitted his mistake and had promised not to copy again before going to sleep in his bedroom. However, the next morning his body was found in a pool of blood in the society compound.

The boy had allegedly jumped from the balcony of his thirteenth-floor apartment, police said. Ruling out foul play, an investigating official said, “No suicide note was recovered. An accidental death report (ADR) was registered and the body was sent for an autopsy.” Further investigations were underway.

