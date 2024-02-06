'Minority Appeasement': BJP, Congress Indulge In War Of Words Over Exam Timing In Karnataka

Photo: Representative Image

The Karnataka faction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Congress administration under Siddaramaiah is engaging in minority appeasement by adjusting the timings for SSLC and Pre-University exams.

The Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) recently released the schedule for SSLC and Pre-University examinations. Notably, on a particular Friday, the SSLC exam timing has been moved to the afternoon, contrasting with the morning schedule for all other exams.

BJP alleges Muslim appeasement

Hariprakash Konemane, a spokesperson for the BJP in Karnataka, voiced his views on social media, alleging that the government's actions were aimed at placating the Muslim community.

Konemane, taking to X, wrote, “Muslim appeasement even in state-level SSLC pre-prep exam schedule. It is regrettable that, for the first time, as directed by the Congress government, the state education department has decided to conduct the examination on Friday afternoon instead of the scheduled time for all other days to facilitate morning prayers. This policy of direct Muslim appeasement needs to be openly condemned in the education sector as well."

His statement sparked a political slugfest in the southern state.

Decision to streamline exam process: Congress

However, the Congress asserted on Monday that the decision was taken to streamline the examination process.

“With the commencement of the PUC exam on March 1, the SSLC exam is scheduled for the afternoon of the same day. To avoid confusion and ensure ample examination centres, the SSLC exam will be conducted on Saturday, as there are no PUC exams scheduled for that day,” Congress clarified.

The education department has stated that the decision aims to streamline the examination process. However, allegations, particularly from the BJP, suggest that the scheduling of the SSLC exam on Friday afternoon was to accommodate namaz.

“It has been emphasised that this decision aims to address logistical concerns and is not related to any religious consideration,” Congress' clarification read.

Fierce exchange between Cong, BJP

Hitting out at Konemane, the Congress party said, “He has been singled out for his role in spreading what is perceived as false propaganda. Questions have been raised about his background as a former journalist and his current role within the party. This controversy has led to discussions about the responsibility of media organisations, particularly the one he once headed, in disseminating accurate information. The debate extends to the authenticity of his claim of being a former journalist.”

In response to the Congress's rebuttal, Konemane stated that the concern was raised by the public, and he merely brought it to public attention.

“D K Shivakumar had openly said their government is for the Muslim community. The Congress government’s stance on the Muslim community is questionable. The whole controversy started due to the change in the examination schedule. They would have either scheduled the exam for another date or stuck to the morning schedule. Or at least there should be a footnote in the schedule giving clarification on why there is a change in the schedule only on Friday. It’s a question raised by the general public. Let them (Congress) answer the public and not me,” Konemane said.

The pre-preparatory examinations for SSLC are set to commence on February 26 and wrap up on March 2, whereas the PUC examinations are slated from March 1 to March 13.