Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old returning home from a pub get-together was gang-raped in the Jubilee Hills area.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family three days ago, police initially registered a case of "outraging modesty." The family grew suspicious after they noticed some minor injuries on her neck, but she reportedly said it was because some boys misbehaved with her after the pub party.

The investigators registered a case under IPC Section 354 and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They then sent her for a medical examination, where she reportedly told the Bharosa centre officers about the sexual assault.

When leaving the pub, some of the youngsters who'd met her there reportedly approached her, offering to drop her home. "When the car stopped at an isolated location in the darkness, the youngsters violated her one after the other," a police officer said, as reported in The Hindu.

"However, since the crime was committed in the night, the video footage could not give us details," the officer added.

Investigators are now trying to verify if any minors were involved in the alleged gang rape.

