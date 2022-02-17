Ministry of Power notifies Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia Policy

The Ministry of Power on Thursday notified the Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia Policy as a step forward towards the National Hydrogen Mission launched by the Prime Minister last year which aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub. This will help in meeting the target of production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and the related development of renewable energy capacity. The policy, which draws hydrogen roadmap, officers incentives for investors to produce the fuel at low costs and help the nation to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.



According to the policy, Green Hydrogen / Ammonia manufacturers may purchase renewable power from the power exchange or set up renewable energy capacity themselves or through any other developer anywhere. Open access will be granted within 15 days of receipt of application.

The Green Hydrogen / Ammonia manufacturer can bank his unconsumed renewable power up to 30 days with distribution company and take it back when required. Distribution licensees can also procure and supply Renewable Energy to the manufacturers of Green Hydrogen / Green Ammonia in their States at concessional prices which will only include the cost of procurement, wheeling charges and a small margin as determined by the State Commission.

The policy has proposed waiver of inter-state transmission charges for a period of 25 years to the manufacturers of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia for the projects commissioned before 30th June 2025. The manufacturers of Green Hydrogen / Ammonia and the renewable energy plant shall be given connectivity to the grid on priority basis toavoid any procedural delays.

Further, the benefit of Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) will be granted incentive to the hydrogen/Ammonia manufacturer and the Distribution licensee for consumption of renewable power. To ensure ease of doing business a single portal for carrying out all the activities including statutory clearances in a time bound manner will be set up by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Manufacturers of Green Hydrogen / Green Ammonia shall be allowed to set up bunkers near Ports for storage of Green Ammonia for export /use by shipping. The land for the storage for this purpose shall be provided by the respective Port Authorities at applicable charges.

The ministry says the implementation of the policy will provide clean fuel to the common people of the country. This will reduce dependence on fossil fuel and also reduce crude oil imports.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 08:06 PM IST