Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Twitter account hacked, restored after a brief period

FPJ Web Desk
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's official Twitter account was compromised on Wednesday. The hackers were tweeting "great job" for a brief period.

The Ministry, later, regained control of the account and the tweets were deleted. "The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," the ministry tweeted.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked and a post claiming that India had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender was tweeted from it.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India said in a tweet.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
