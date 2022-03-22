Ministry of Heavy Industries sanctions 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, reported ANI.

Further, MHI has also sanctioned 1576 EV Charging Stations across 16 Highways & 9 Expressways under this phase.

There shall be one charging station at every 25 km on both sides of Highway & also one Charging Station for long Range/Heavy Duty EVs at every 100 kms on both sides of the Highway, according to Ministry of Heavy Industries. One charging station will be set up in a grid of 3kmx3km in the city, they added.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned about 520 Charging Stations/ Infrastructure for about Rs. 43 Crore under Phase-I of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme.

Further, a budget provision of Rs. 1000 Crore has been earmarked for a period of 5 years [2019-20 to 2023-24] for establishment of charging infrastructure under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:28 PM IST