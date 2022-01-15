e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Ministers, cricketers, and others extend wishes on Army Day

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter @adgpi

As India is celebrating Indian Army Day, several bureaucrats, politicians, citizens took to social media paying respect and tribute to the brave soldiers and armed forces.

Vice Presidential Secretariat on behalf of Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Greetings on #ArmyDay! The men & women of @adgpi are known for their unmatched bravery, devotion to duty & unwavering patriotism. The nation is indebted to them for their selfless service in protecting the country from multiple threats. Best wishes to the soldiers & their families."

The Prime Minister highlighted that Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis. "Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety," PM Modi tweeted.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. Their dedication, discipline and selfless service to the motherland is an inspiration to all countrymen."

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillion shared an image from his duty and wrote, "Wishing further success, glory and greater heights to all Serving Soldiers, Veterans and Families of Indian Army on the motivating occasion of Army Day 2022 Jai Hind."

Major Surendra Poonia took to Twitter and greeted, "My heartfelt salute & everlasting gratitude to my brother & sisters in arms who always kept ‘Country Above All’ & defending sovereignty of my nation 24x7 Happy #ArmyDay .Jai Hind."

Take a look at some more tweets, right here:

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
