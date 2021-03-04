Minister V Muraleedharan clarifies BJP has not yet decided to name E Sreedharan as CM candidate for Kerala assembly polls

"Kerala BJP under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will strive to take care of the needs of the people of Kerala. The New Kerala under E Sreedharan Ji will pave the way for an efficient & effective Govt in the state." he added Prior to that, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran had said that the face of the state can be changed if Sreedharan is made the CM of the state.

"If Metroman becomes the chief minister, the face of Kerala can be changed," Surendran told ANI.

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan formally joined BJP in Malappuram on February 25 in presence of Union Minister RK Singh. He joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.

On February 18, Sreedharan announced that he will join the BJP. "If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC," Sreedharan had told ANI earlier.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced.