Minister Subhas Sarkar asks people to ‘beat’ corrupted people out of village

Subhas Sarkar |

Kolkata: Amidst continuous charges of ‘corruption’ in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Union Minister Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday in Bankura asked the people to ‘beat up those involved in corruption’.

“If anyone comes and tells lies, everyone should beat them blue and black and drive them out of the village,” said Sarkar.

Demanding CBI probe into the ‘corruption' in Awas Yojana, Sarkar said corruption in Awas Yojana is nothing less than the recruitment scam.

“Scam in Awas Yojana is nothing less than recruitment scam. Undeserving candidates with concrete houses are enlisted in the scheme and the money is going to the close aides of the ruling party. Infighting is also seen inside TMC over the scam in the scheme. If anyone comes to the village saying a lie they should be beaten and thrown out of the village. This is the only punishment they deserve,” said the Union minister.

On the other hand BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh at a public rally said that the panchayat is full of ‘thieves’.

“Thieves are filled in the panchayat and the BDOs are the biggest thieves. When BJP started to gherao BDO offices the BDOs gradually started surrendering,” mentioned Ghosh.

However, the TMC claimed that the BJP leaders were making statements just to be in the ‘headlines’.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said, “The more saffron camp is losing support of people the more its leaders are making such statements just to be in the limelight and headlines.”