Minister Of State For Home Nityanand Rai Lists Steps Taken To Promote Hindi As Official Language Of Govt

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the central government has taken several steps to promote the use of Hindi, the official language of the Union Government, in various Ministries and Departments and educational institutions.

About The Steps Taken By The Central Govt

Rai said that the central government has conducted training for the Hindi Language or Translation and usage of Computer to personnel of various Ministries or Departments and Government Institutions. Technical tools have been developed and implemented, he added.

The MoS Home stated that the Central Hindi Committee, Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Hindi Advisory Committees, and Town Official Language Implementation Committees have been formed to promote and monitor the use of the official language Hindi.

Along with this, the progressive use of Hindi is also monitored through eight regional implementation offices of the Official Language Department, he mentioned.

The Ministry of Education is also committed to ensuring the compliance with all the provisions of the Official Languages Act, 1963, and Official Languages Rules in all its Institutions, commissions, Universities, Boards, Organizations, and Committees, Rai said.

About Incentive Schemes Being Used To Speed Up Implementation Of Hindi As The Official Language

The MoS mentioned that there are other incentive schemes such as Rajbhasha Kirti, Rajbhasha Gaurav, and Regional Official Language Award Schemes by the Department of Official Language to speed up the implementation of Hindi as the official language.

Nityanand Rai said in his reply that as per the provisions of the Indian Constitution, Hindi is the official language of the Union Government and for its promotion and implementation, the Official Languages Act, 1963 and Official Languages Rules, 1976 (as amended in 1987, 2007 and 2011) have been enacted. The Government has always been committed to following the constitutional provisions regarding the official language, he added.

The Official Languages Act provide for the languages which may be used for the official purposes of the Union, for the transaction of business in Parliament, for Central and State Acts and certain purposes in High Courts.