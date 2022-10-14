Millennials are nostalgic after news of Cartoon Network’s merger with Warner Bros; check out their reactions here

Millennials are nostalgic after news of Cartoon Network’s merger with Warner Bros | Twitter

A 90s kid will happily list their childhood entertainment as watching the Cartoon Network channel after getting back from school. Shows like 'The Powerpuff Girls', 'The Mask', 'The Looney Tunes', 'The Flintstones’, 'Scooby-doo' and 'Tom and Jerry', among others, were a part of their lives while growing up.

The news on Cartoon Network's merger with Warner Bros Animation has left the Millennials nostalgic. Reactions are pouring on social media after the news broke.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch out Twitterati's reactions on the news:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per several media reports, Warner Bros has laid off around 82 employees working in different domains, including animation, scripted, and unscripted divisions.