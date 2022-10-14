Millennials are nostalgic after news of Cartoon Network’s merger with Warner Bros; check out their reactions here

A 90s kid will happily list their childhood entertainment as watching the Cartoon Network channel after getting back from school. Shows like 'The Powerpuff Girls', 'The Mask', 'The Looney Tunes', 'The Flintstones’, 'Scooby-doo' and 'Tom and Jerry', among others, were a part of their lives while growing up.
The news on Cartoon Network's merger with Warner Bros Animation has left the Millennials nostalgic. Reactions are pouring on social media after the news broke.
Watch out Twitterati's reactions on the news:
As per several media reports, Warner Bros has laid off around 82 employees working in different domains, including animation, scripted, and unscripted divisions.