Migrants stuck as government seals Rajasthan's inter-state borders

District collectors have communicated to their counterparts across state borders that people would not be allowed to come in due to the government order, but those with requisite permission, who had already left and travelled for over two days to reach the Rajasthan border are demanding that they either be taken in the state or be transported back to where they came from. The people are travelling in buses and cars and long queues could be seen at the state borders, especially at Udaipur.

Casualties are also being reported as non resident Rajasthanis and migrant labourers are trying to get back to their homes. A family of six travelling from Maharashtra to their home in Sirohi was killed in a head on crash on Abu Road. A man travelling from Maharashtra died after suffering a heart attack at Mawal along the Rajasthan-Gujarat border in Sirohi district. He was administered CPR and referred to a hospital but he collapsed before he could reach there.

While there has been no official communication from the government on the issue, it is believed that the decision was taken after several migrants coming back home tested positive.