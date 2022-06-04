'Might even lose status of being an Opposition': Sunil Jakhar's scathing attack on Congress after 4 former Punjab ministers join BJP | ANI Photo

Sunil Jakhar, who had recently quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a scathing attack on the grand old party on Saturday. He said the Congress should see why its experienced leaders and workers are leaving the party or else it might even lose the status of being an Opposition.

"Congress should see why such experienced leaders & workers are leaving the party. If they can't pledge their allegiance to the country & remove the drawbacks of the party, they might even lose the status of being an Opposition," said Jakhar.

His comment came after six prominent leaders of Punjab Congress joined the BJP today, which included four of its former ministers - Dr. Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Sundar Sham Arora, and sitting Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu.

Speaking after joining the BJP, former Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the Congress does not give credit to its workers whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah do.

"I have been in Congress since I was 30-32 years old. Now I am 60-years-old, worked with all my blood & sweat for the party, but Congress doesn't identify its workers. The way Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji work, they give credit to their workers," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the 'elite' who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership.

"Best of luck for Joining BJP. Grateful that the 'elite' who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership from common background," he tweeted.

