MiG-21 crash: Father pays final tribute to Wing Commander Mohit Rana

The IAF MiG-21 that crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 | PTI

On Sunday, Colonel Om Prakash Rana, father of the senior of the two pilots killed in Thursday's, MiG-21 crash, paid his final tribute to his braveheart son, Wing Commander Mohit Rana.

Wg Cdr Rana, 36, was the senior of the two pilots killed in the tragic incident, alongside Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal. On Friday, Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family travelled from Delhi to Jodhpur to receive his body.

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan, on Thursday night, killing the two pilots aboard the trainer version of the fighter aircraft.

The Russian combat aircraft, MiG-21 is permanently going to be grounded by 2025, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials.

The IAF plans to retire one squadron of MiG-21 by September this year. Following this, another three squadrons will be left in service, and that will also be phased out by 2025.

Air headquarters has already ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

MiG-21s were the mainstay of the IAF for a long time. However, the aircraft has had a very poor safety record.